RCEP ministers to meet in Bangkok from October 10-12

Trade ministers of the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) grouping will meet in Bangkok on October 10-12, in what could be the last ministerial before a potential deal is sealed in November, an official source said. Commerce and industry Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the meeting next week.

Trade analysts and economists have highlighted the importance of India joining the RCEP to better integrate with the global value chain. But several domestic industries have resisted any such deal on fears that cheap Chinese products will flood Indian markets.