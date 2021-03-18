RC renewal for 15-year old car or bike to become costlier

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) earlier this week issued a draft notification proposing a hike in the renewal fees of the registration certificate (RC) of 15-year-old vehicles.

According to the notification, RC renewal for such vehicles will become expensive starting from October 1, 2021. This new rule is a part of the government’s overall plan to roll out a comprehensive vehicle scrappage policy.

Starting from October this year, car owners who are looking to renew the RC of their 15-year old car might have to shell out Rs 5,000, which is nearly eight times higher than what they pay currently. Those who want to renew the RC of their 15-year old motorcycle may have to pay Rs 1,000.

The hike is not only limited to private vehicles but to commercial vehicles as well. Getting a fitness renewal certificate for a 15-year old bus/truck could be as much as Rs 12,500, while renewing an RC for a three-wheeler may cost Rs 2,500, the notification showed.

Additionally, owners will also have to pay a fee of Rs 200 if the RC is a smart card type issued or renewed in Form 23A.

The draft also states that in case of delay in renewing RC, an additional fee of Rs 300 to Rs 500 penalty per month may have to be paid, while a delay in renewal of fitness certificate would attract daily fine of Rs 50.

The ministry has asked stakeholders to submit feedback on their proposal within a period of 30 days.