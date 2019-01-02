RBI unveils loan recast scheme for small units

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced a one-time restructuring scheme for stressed loan accounts of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), one of the key demands of the government.

Advertising

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the RBI said the aggregate exposure, including non-fund based facilities of banks and non-bank entities, to a small borrower should not exceed Rs 25 crore as on January 1, 2019. The restructuring has to be implemented by March 31, 2020. “A provision of 5 per cent in addition to the provisions already held, should be made in respect of accounts restructured under this scheme,” it said in a notification.

The issue of restructuring of MSME accounts was discussed in the meeting of the Central Board of RBI on November 19, 2018. The matter was also discussed during RBI’s recent interactions with the banks and other stakeholders. The RBI was initially reluctant to sanction such a forbearance but relented in the wake of pressure from several board members who pushed for the bail-out small borrowers hit by demonetization and implementation of GST.

This is the second major announcement after Shaktikanta Das took over as the RBI Governor. The central bank had last week announced the formation of a committee headed by Bimal Jalan to look into the issue of surplus reserves of the RBI, another contentious issue between the government and the RBI.

Advertising

As per the RBI, to be eligible for restructuring, the borrower’s account should be in default but is a ‘standard asset’ as on January 1, 2019 and continues to be classified as a ‘standard asset’ till the date of implementation of the restructuring. “The borrowing entity is GST-registered on the date of implementation of the restructuring. However, this condition will not apply to MSMEs that are exempt from GST-registration,” it said.

The central bank said banks and NBFCs desirous of adopting this scheme should put in place a Board-approved policy on restructuring of MSME advances within a month. The policy should include framework for viability assessment of the stressed accounts and regular monitoring of the restructured accounts, the RBI said.

The RBI said accounts classified as non-performing asset (NPA) can be restructured, but the extant asset classification norms governing restructuring of NPAs will continue to apply.

However, as a general rule, barring the above one-time exception, any MSME account which is restructured must be downgraded to NPA upon restructuring and will slip into progressively lower asset classification and higher provisioning requirements as per the current norms. “Such an account may be considered for upgradation to ‘standard’ only if it demonstrates satisfactory performance during the specified period,” it said.

“Satisfactory performance means no payment (interest and/or principal) should remain overdue for a period of more than 30 days,” the RBI said.