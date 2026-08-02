RBI’s swap window attracts over $40.8 billion in forex inflows

Under the facility, the RBI offers concessional swap arrangements for fresh FCNR(B) deposits mobilised by banks as well as eligible OFCB and ECB inflows. (File Photo)

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) concessional swap facility has attracted foreign exchange inflows worth over $40 billion in less than two months, reflecting strong overseas investor and depositor response to the central bank’s liquidity-enhancing measure.

The RBI on Saturday said total inflows mobilised under the special facility stood at $40.816 billion as on July 31, 2026. Of this, Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) — FCNR(B) — deposits accounted for the largest share at $36.725 billion, followed by Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) at $2.575 billion and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) at $1.516 billion.

The central bank had announced the concessional swap facility on June 5, 2026, to encourage fresh foreign currency inflows and support domestic liquidity. The scheme became operational on June 8, 2026.