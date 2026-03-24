Foreign exchange reserves adequate to provide cushion against external shocks: RBI’s State of the Economy article

The evolving situation due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and fresh trade investigations by the US needs close monitoring, with prudent steps to contain any spillovers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in an article on Monday.

The article, however, highlighted that the country’s foreign exchange reserves remain adequate to provide cushion against external shocks. As of March 13, the country’s forex reserves stood at $709.75 billion.

“For the domestic economy, given India’s external dependence on crude oil, the evolving situation requires close monitoring and proactive measures to limit adverse spillovers even though it is mention worthy that the capacity and resilience of the Indian economy to absorb external shocks have strengthened over time, buttressed by its strong growth, sound macroeconomic fundamentals and robust external sector buffers,” the RBI said in the State of the Economy article published in its monthly bulletin for March.