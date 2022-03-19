scorecardresearch
Friday, March 18, 2022
Jan: RBI remains net seller of US dollars

In the reporting month, the central bank bought $6.548 billion and sold $7.319 billion in the spot market, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Bulletin for March 2022 released on Thursday showed. In December 2021, the RBI had net sold $2.917 billion in the spot market.

March 19, 2022 4:00:33 am
March 19, 2022 4:00:33 am
In January 2021, RBI had net purchased $2.854 billion from the spot market — buying $18.225 billion and selling $15.371 billion.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net seller of the US currency in January 2022, selling $771 million in the spot market.

In January 2021, RBI had net purchased $2.854 billion from the spot market — buying $18.225 billion and selling $15.371 billion.
During FY 2020-21, RBI had net purchased $68.315 billion from the spot market.

It had bought $162.479 billion and sold $94.164 billion during the fiscal, the data showed. In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of January 2022 was $49.877 billion, compared to $49.106 billion December 2021.

With PTI

