RBI opens dollar lifeline for oil PSUs as rupee comes closer to 97, crude tops $100

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday said it will open a special dollar window for three public sector oil marketing companies to cushion pressure mounting on India’s oil sector as crude prices surged above $100 a barrel. The move will allow Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation to meet their entire daily dollar requirements through a facility operated by the central bank.

Effective October 12, 2026, the arrangement will remain in place until further notice. Under the mechanism, the RBI will sell dollars to the three companies through designated banks, ensuring that their daily foreign currency requirements are met. The RBI move is likely to reduce the pressure on the rupee which is almost near the 97 level against the dollar. On Friday, the rupee closed at 96.73 against the dollar.

Forex reserves also dipped by $ 12.95 billion to $ 734.60 billion during the week ended October 2.

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The decision is significant not merely because of the scale of support being extended to the oil marketing companies, but also because it places the RBI directly at the centre of meeting their dollar needs. The central bank has chosen to intervene with a dedicated facility at a time when crude oil prices have risen sharply beyond the $100 mark.

The RBI said its decision was based on an assessment of current market conditions. However, the scope of the intervention is substantial: the facility is designed to cover the entire daily dollar requirements of all three public sector oil marketing companies, rather than provide limited or partial assistance.

The RBI’s announcement also raises a larger question about the pressures confronting the oil sector when crude prices climb sharply. The need for a dedicated window covering the companies’ entire daily dollar requirements demonstrates the scale of the foreign currency support being made available.

The facility will remain operational until further notice, with no fixed end date announced. This gives the arrangement an open-ended character, although the RBI has not specified how long the window is expected to remain necessary.

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High crude feeds inflation

India depends on imports to meet more than 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements. This dependence leaves the economy exposed whenever international crude prices rise or the rupee weakens against the dollar. In September, The Indian Express reported that the three public sector OMCs were facing substantial losses on fuel sales as global petroleum prices rose and domestic retail prices did not fully reflect the increase. The companies were estimated to be losing more than Rs 500 crore daily at the time.

Oil imports have to be paid for, and a weaker rupee increases their cost in domestic currency. When companies cannot fully pass on higher costs to consumers, their margins and finances come under pressure. The consequences are not confined to the oil companies. Higher energy costs can feed into transportation, manufacturing and other sectors, eventually affecting household budgets and inflation. Higher oil prices also lead to imported inflation at a time when retail inflation is forecast to touch 5.2 per cent in FY27 and the RBI is on a rate hiking cycle. It hiked Repo rates by 25 bps to 5.50 per cent on October 7.

The RBI’s intervention addresses one part of this chain: the oil companies’ need to buy dollars. It does not remove India’s dependence on imported energy or guarantee that the rupee will strengthen.

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Analysts said the RBI move will also bring down pressure on the rupee. The special window may ease the daily scramble for dollars faced by the three oil companies. Whether it provides lasting relief will depend on broader market conditions, international oil prices and the trajectory of the rupee.

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However, the larger policy challenge remains unchanged: reduce the economy’s exposure to external shocks and strengthen its capacity to earn foreign exchange.

The special window may buy time for the oil companies and the currency market. The real test is whether that time is used to address the vulnerabilities that make such extraordinary support necessary in the first place.