AI adoption essential for banking, but human judgement remains key: RBI Deputy Guv

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday underlined the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the banking system but emphasised that human intervention remains necessary in implementing the technology and identifying the loopholes.

“Its purpose is not to pull governance into day-to-day execution. It is to see where institutional capability or risk appetite is falling behind changing needs, and where separate weaknesses, each individually manageable, might combine into something larger,” said Murmu, speaking at an event in Mumbai.

“A model that performs well overall can still fail a small but already vulnerable group. Intelligence, therefore, demands clarity — about what a technology delivers, what it leaves out, and whether its output fits the decision at hand,” Murmu said, adding that this is what makes human judgement indispensable.