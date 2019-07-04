RBI sets up panel to review core investment companies’ supervision

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said it has constituted a working group to review regulatory guidelines and supervisory framework applicable to core investment companies (CICs).

The six-member committee — headed by Tapan Ray, non-executive Chairman, Central Bank of India and former Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs — will “examine the current regulatory framework for CICs in terms of adequacy, efficacy and effectiveness of every component thereof and suggest changes”, the RBI said.

It will assess the appropriateness of and suggest changes to the current approach of the RBI towards registration of CICs, including the practice of multiple CICs being allowed within a group, the banking regulator said in its statement.

The panel will also suggest measures to strengthen corporate governance and disclosure requirements for CICs and assess the adequacy of supervisory returns submitted by CICs and suggest changes.

“Over the years, corporate group structures have become more complex involving multiple layering and leveraging, which has led to greater inter-connectedness with the financial system through their access to public funds. “Further, in light of recent developments, there is a need to strengthen the corporate governance framework of CICs,” the Reserve Bank said.