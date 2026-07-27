RBI to trial Rs 10, Rs 20 plastic notes worth Rs 3,000 Crore; Centre says no proposal to replace paper notes

The mention of the two denominations of banknotes is the first official confirmation of which notes will be targeted in the RBI’s field trials.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) trial of plastic notes will see the introduction of 100 crore pieces of Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes each, worth a total of Rs 3,000 crore, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in response to a question in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Chaudhary said following a recommendation from its central board, the RBI had sent a proposal to the Centre for the field trials “and for regular issuance of polymer banknotes in these two denominations after successful completion of field trials”. The proposal was approved by the government.

The MoS in the finance ministry added that according to the RBI, the polymer banknotes are proposed to be issued along with paper banknotes and “there is no proposal to replace paper currency with polymer substrate-based banknotes”.