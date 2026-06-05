RBI retains repo rate at 5.25%, maintains ‘neutral’ stance

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India has decided to keep the repo rate at 5.25%, with a ‘neutral’ stance.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank remains confident to withstand shocks amid heightened global uncertainties owing to the war in West Asia. Malhotra noted that CPI inflation remains below target with an upward bias.

The RBI governor said the elevated energy prices are being reflected in moderation of growth and rise in inflation, adding that the MPC will remain data-dependent, with the RBI closely monitoring developments, including supply-side pressure.

In February 2026, the repo rate remained unchanged at 5.25%, with a ‘neutral’ stance.