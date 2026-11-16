RBI reiterates demand for listing of Tata Sons

A senior RBI official on Monday reiterated the central bank’s demand that Tata Sons, the holding company of the salts-to-software conglomerate, be listed as per existing regulations.
Writing in response to an October 6 communication from Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL), a Deputy General Manager in the Department of Regulation advised the company to comply with all applicable rules for Upper Layer Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC-UL), including the listing requirement.
“While specific guidance has not been sought on any particular regulation/ guideline/ direction, from the discussion in the Board regarding listing, it seems the guidance is perhaps with respect to the same,” the letter says.
Emails sent to Tata Sons and RBI did not elicit an immediate reply.
The central bank had first directed Tata Sons to list after rejecting its application to de-register as an NBFC on September 11, shortly before a key September 17 board meeting that highlighted internal differences among the group’s leadership.
Tata Sons listing dispute exposes differences within group
The proposed listing of Tata Sons, the Tata group’s holding company, brought out internal divisions out into the open. Noel Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata and current chair of Tata Trusts, which holds over two-thirds of Tata Sons, opposes the listing, calling it a threat to the Tata way of working, whereas Tata Sons management led by N Chandrasekaran believes the company must comply with the law of the land.
Meanwhile, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the largest private shareholder in Tata Sons with over an 18 per cent stake, favours a listing to raise liquidity and clear its substantial debt. Notably, the RBI’s latest letter arrived on the same day Jimmy Tata, Ratan Tata’s brother, supported both the listing and Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.