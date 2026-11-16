RBI reiterates demand for listing of Tata Sons

A senior RBI official on Monday reiterated the central bank’s demand that Tata Sons, the holding company of the salts-to-software conglomerate, be listed as per existing regulations.

Writing in response to an October 6 communication from Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL), a Deputy General Manager in the Department of Regulation advised the company to comply with all applicable rules for Upper Layer Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC-UL), including the listing requirement.

“While specific guidance has not been sought on any particular regulation/ guideline/ direction, from the discussion in the Board regarding listing, it seems the guidance is perhaps with respect to the same,” the letter says.