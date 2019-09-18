RBI proposes regulation for payment gateways

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to regulate payment gateway service providers and payment aggregators in a move aimed at making digital payments safer and transparent.

“The activities of payment gateways and payment aggregators in online transactions are extremely crucial. Entities may be a source of risk in such a technology and customer experience intensive business if they have inadequate governance practices which may impact customer confidence and experience,” the RBI said in a discussion paper proposing regulatory framework for these entities. It said capital requirements will be minimum net-worth as prescribed for Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOUs) (currently Rs 100 crore) to be maintained at all times. “Existing payment aggregators should, within one year after the issuance of guidelines by RBI, comply with this net-worth requirement,” the RBI said.

According to the RBI, entities not able to comply with the net-worth requirement within the stipulated time frame, need not apply for authorisation but should wind-up payment aggregation business within one year of issuance of guidelines. The RBI said the entity should be professionally managed where the promoters of the company should satisfy the fit and proper criteria prescribed by RBI. There should be a board approved policy for disposal of complaints/ dispute resolution mechanism / time-lines for processing refunds, etc. Entities should appoint a nodal officer responsible for regulatory and customer grievance handling functions whose details are prominently displayed on their website, it said.

As banks are already regulated entities of RBI, the payment gateway services provided by them need not require a separate authorisation as these activities form part of regular banking business. They should, however, comply with other prescriptions regarding time-lines, customer grievance redressal mechanism, etc. However, where the banks act as payment aggregator they have to obtain authorisation under PSSA, it said. It said these entities are a critical link in the transaction flow and there is a case to regulate activities and these fall within the ambit of PSSA.

There is need for appropriate delineation of roles and responsibilities among merchants and customers, clarity in case of routing of transactions through proper reporting of transactions handled, it said.