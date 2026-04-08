RBI Policy April 2026 Meeting: Repo rate remains unchanged at 5.25%, stance remains ‘neutral’

RBI MPC Meeting April 2026 Announcements: The Reserve Bank of India, in its first bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for the financial year 2026–27, announced that the repo rate remains unchanged at 5.25% and the policy stance remains neutral, following the conclusion of the three-day meeting of the Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that began on April 6.

The rate-setting panel, chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, meets every two months to assess key economic indicators and decide the policy stance.

The STF rate remains at 5% and the MSF rate and the bank rate at 5.5%, said Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

This policy review comes amid heightened global uncertainty, driven largely by escalating tensions in West Asia. The ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran has disrupted critical energy supply routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a sharp spike in crude oil prices. Although a temporary two-week ceasefire has eased some immediate concerns, the broader economic impact continues to weigh on global and domestic markets. Rising oil prices have already begun to ripple through the Indian economy.