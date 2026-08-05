RBI set to launch ‘plastic’ notes at start of next financial year

The new notes will be checked for durability and adaptability to Indian conditions before the RBI clears it for circulation. (File photo)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to launch polymer banknotes at the beginning of next financial year (FY28), and people will initially get hold of lower denomination “plastic” notes, that of Rs 10 and Rs 20.

“Polymer notes have two purposes. One, it enhances the durability. This is relevant especially for the lower denominated notes with higher velocity. These notes have been in circulation for more than 30 years in various countries, and one finds that the life is much more, around 2-4 times the life of the paper currency,” Malhotra said at the central bank’s post monetary policy press conference.

“The second purpose is to expand our capacity as the needs of the economy increase,” he said.