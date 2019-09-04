RBI panel: Allow FPIs to buy bad loans directly

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) should be allowed to directly buy stressed loans from Indian banks within certain annual prudential limits, a task force on the development of a secondary market for corporate loans has recommended to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Advertising

“The extant regulations permit acquisition of standard loans by securitisation trusts which, in turn, issue PTCs (pass through certificates) to FPIs. Such express permission is currently not provided for FPIs to acquire NPAs through securitisation trusts. These FPIs have to come through the ARCs (asset reconstruction companies) to participate in the distressed loan market,” the report said, adding: “The securitisation trusts route may also be permitted for acquisition of NPAs (non-performing assets) by FPIs.”

In order to address the issue of possible volatility that may emerge by allowing foreign players, a scheme similar to that of the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) for FPI investments in debt markets may be envisaged, the task force suggested.

Broadly, investments through VRR are free of the macro-prudential and other regulatory norms applicable to FPI investments in debt markets, provided FPIs voluntarily commit to retain a minimum 75 per cent of their investments in India for a period of three years.

Advertising

“It is understood from market participants that the VRR has created a much positive impact in the market and hence can be adopted in the case of secondary market for corporate loans,” the report said.

Other recommendations include the setting up of an online sales portal for secondary sale of corporate loans as well as permitting single-loan securitisation and participation by mutual funds (MFs), pension funds (PFs), alternative investment funds (AIFs), FPIs and insurers in these securities. —FE