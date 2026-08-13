RBI proposes new loan interest-rate framework, tighter rules for floating-rate loans

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a comprehensive new framework governing interest rates on loans and advances, with tighter rules on floating-rate loans, greater transparency in pricing and safeguards for borrowers.

The draft Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rates on Loans and Advances) Directions, 2026, if finalised, will come into effect from April 1, 2027. The framework will cover commercial banks, regional rural banks, urban and rural cooperative banks, all-India financial institutions and non-banking financial companies, including housing finance companies, for their domestic operations, the RBI said.

Under the proposed rules, lenders can offer loans at fixed or floating rates. Interest on advances will generally be charged at monthly rests and calculated on a daily reducing balance using the actual/actual day-count convention. Agricultural loans will have separate provisions linked to crop seasons, it said.