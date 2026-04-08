RBI Monetary Policy Meeting LIVE Updates: Ahead of Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s announcement, real estate sector hopes for stable repo rate

The real estate sector is expecting a steady momentum on the RBI's repo rate. Ahead of the key monetary policy announcements, managing director & founder of Aarize Group Aman Sharma said, "We expect the repo rate to remain stable. This will be a positive sign for the real estate sector. For buyers, this would translate to sustained confidence in properties that offer the potential of long-term value. A consistent rate environment will help maintain growth traction, encourage disciplined investments, and support the sector's evolution in a more resilient and sustainable manner."
Ashish Agarwal, Director of AU Real Estate, "Stability in borrowing rates is an important factor in supporting buyer confidence, thus facilitating a more structured approach to decision-making. Although it will provide a steady demand to the overall housing sector, it will also add to the confidence level in premium properties where the buyer is aligned to long-term value and quality."
"We expect the repo rate to undergo calibration in favour of improving inflation and growth indicators. This calibration would be significantly encouraging for the senior living segment for enhancing the viability of spaces that provide the ecosystem of residential living integrated with healthcare and wellness infrastructure. A repo rate revision will also have a rippling effect on the investor sentiment, characterised by strengthened investor confidence," Anil Godara, founder and MD of J Estates.
"We expect the repo rate to remain unchanged which indicates a prudent policy response to the shifting inflation and economic growth trends. The stability will compliment the positioning of the luxury segment as being value driven, thus driving sales in key markets," said Parvinder Singh, CEO of Trident Realty.