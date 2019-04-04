RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6%, growth seen at 7.2%

Toggle Menu
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India Wednesday cut lending rates by 0.25 per cent to 6 per cent.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das (Express Photo)

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, cut the key lending rate — repo rate — by 25 basis points from 6.25 per cent to 6 per cent on Wednesday. It, however, kept monetary policy stance at ‘neutral’. Of the six members on the committee, four voted for a rate cut while two others favoured no change.

The RBI has projected a GDP growth of 7.2 per cent for 2019-20.

This is the second monetary policy review under Das. In the last one in February, the committee had cut repo rate by 25 basis points from 6.50 per cent to 6.25 per cent.

The last time repo rate was at 6 per cent was in April 2018.

(With inputs from PTI)

