Thursday, August 06, 2020
RBI monetary policy LIVE updates: No change in repo rate, says Govenor Shaktikanta Das

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2020 12:19:05 pm
rbi monetary policy, rbi monetary policy august 2020, rbi monetary policy 2020, rbi monetary policy announcement, rbi monetary policy live, rbi monetary policy today, rbi monetary policy repo rate, rbi repo rate, rbi repo rate today, rbi monetary policy august 2020 today, rbi monetary policy news RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI)

RBI Monetary Policy August 2020 LIVE Updates: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, is addressing the media on the decisions taken during the policy review meeting.

Since February, the Reserve Bank of India has already reduced the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points. Economists are of the view that RBI would likely cut the repo rate by another 25 basis points, according to a Reuters poll. While an SBI research report predicted that the RBI would likely leave the repo rate unchanged.

Meanwhile, the markets are in the green in anticipation of the announcement from RBI. The BSE is currently 250 points up while the NSE is up by 66 points.

12:19 (IST)06 Aug 2020
GDP growth estimated to be negative this time: RBI Governor

"Taking into consideration all factors, the GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone. For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative," the RBI Governor said.

12:13 (IST)06 Aug 2020
Accommodative stance of RBI policy to continue to revive growth: Shaktikanta Das

"An accommodative stance of the monetary policy will continue as long as necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of the pandemic, while ensuring that inflation remains within target going forward. RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations," the central bank's head said.

12:10 (IST)06 Aug 2020
Repo rate remains unchanged at 4 per cent: RBI

Addressing the media, Das said the central bank has decided to leave the repo rate at four percent "The monetary policy committee maintains an accommodative stance," he said. He added: "Global economic activity has remained fragile; the surge in Covid cases has subdued early signs of revival."

12:06 (IST)06 Aug 2020
Watch: RBI Governor addresses media

The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, has begun addressing the media on the decisions taken during the policy review meeting. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points in opening session on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy outcome.

The BSE Sensex was trading 183 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 37,846.33; while the NSE Nifty was up 52.70 points or 0.47 per cent at 11,154.35.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech, NTPC, Infosys and HDFC duo.

On the other hand, Maruti, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, M&M and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 24.58 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 37,663.33, while the Nifty inched up 6.40 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 11,101.65.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 60.18 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.

