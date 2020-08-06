RBI monetary policy LIVE updates: No change in repo rate, says Govenor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI)

RBI Monetary Policy August 2020 LIVE Updates: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, is addressing the media on the decisions taken during the policy review meeting.

Since February, the Reserve Bank of India has already reduced the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points. Economists are of the view that RBI would likely cut the repo rate by another 25 basis points, according to a Reuters poll. While an SBI research report predicted that the RBI would likely leave the repo rate unchanged.

Meanwhile, the markets are in the green in anticipation of the announcement from RBI. The BSE is currently 250 points up while the NSE is up by 66 points.