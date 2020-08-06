RBI monetary policy LIVE updates: No change in repo rate, says Govenor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy August 2020 LIVE Updates: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, is addressing the media on the decisions taken during the policy review meeting.
Since February, the Reserve Bank of India has already reduced the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points. Economists are of the view that RBI would likely cut the repo rate by another 25 basis points, according to a Reuters poll. While an SBI research report predicted that the RBI would likely leave the repo rate unchanged.
Meanwhile, the markets are in the green in anticipation of the announcement from RBI. The BSE is currently 250 points up while the NSE is up by 66 points.
"Taking into consideration all factors, the GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone. For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative," the RBI Governor said.
"An accommodative stance of the monetary policy will continue as long as necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of the pandemic, while ensuring that inflation remains within target going forward. RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations," the central bank's head said.
Addressing the media, Das said the central bank has decided to leave the repo rate at four percent "The monetary policy committee maintains an accommodative stance," he said. He added: "Global economic activity has remained fragile; the surge in Covid cases has subdued early signs of revival."
The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, has begun addressing the media on the decisions taken during the policy review meeting.