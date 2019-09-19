RBI may eventually bring NBFCs, HFCs under benchmark rate system

After commercial banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking into the possibility of linking the interest rates of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies to a benchmark rate like the Repo rate or Treasury bills.

However, officials sources said NBFCs and mortgage firms are unlikely to be brought under the benchmark rate system in the near future as the sector is roiling under various problems and a formal rate-setting system is yet to be introduced in the sector. As the NBFC sector is yet to adopt even the MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) system, the RBI is understood to be thinking of taking measures to slowly “graduate” the sector to some level before introducing the benchmark rate system in the sector, sources said.

The RBI has not made any direction to NBFCs and HFCs about determining their interest rates. The regulator has so far not asked NBFCs and HFCs to fix the interest rates on certain parameters unlike the banking system. In the case of commercial banks, the RBI first introduced Prime Lending Rate (PLR) which was followed by benchmark PLR, Base rate and Marginal Cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) one after another for better and faster transmission of interest rates. However, these methods were not effective.

Earlier this week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the central bank is monitoring about 50 top NBFCs including a few HFCs which cover roughly about 70-75 per cent of the loan outstanding of the banks.

The RBI has now made it mandatory for commercial banks to link all new floating rate personal or retail loans and floating rate loans to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) to an external benchmark like Repo rate effective October 1, 2019.

State Bank of India has already linked the loans to several categories to the Repo rate. Several public sector banks had announced their plan to link their loans to Repo rate after the RBI cut the Repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.40 per cent on August 7. The banks are free to choose one of the several benchmarks – Repo rate, 3-Months Treasury Bill yield, 6-Months Treasury Bill yield or any other benchmark market interest rate published by the Financial Benchmarks India Private Ltd (FBIL).

The RBI has already said the extant disclosure requirements for NBFCs will be reviewed in order to bring in more transparency and provide an effective and robust disclosure framework for NBFCs. The exercise of harmonising the regulatory framework for various categories of NBFCs, initiated during the year, will be pursued with a view to further bringing down the number of categories of NBFCs, thereby facilitating better implementation of activity based regulation, the RBI said in its Annual Report.

The linking of NBFC interest rates to a benchmark like the Repo rate is likely to be introduced after the RBI is done with the review of NBFC norms.

According to the RBI, the interest rate under external benchmark should be reset at least once in three months. Existing loans and credit limits linked to the MCLR, Base Rate or BPLR should continue till repayment or renewal, as the case may be provided that floating rate term loans sanctioned to borrowers who, in terms of extant guidelines, are eligible to prepay a floating rate loan without pre-payment charges, the RBI said.

In August 2017 the RBI constituted an Internal Study Group (ISG) to examine the working of the MCLR system that was put in place in April 2016. The report of the ISG recommended the move over to an External Benchmark based lending rate system. On December 5, 2018, the RBI announced its intention to make it mandatory for banks to link all new floating rate personal or retail loans and floating rate loans to MSMEs to an external benchmark. However, on April 4, 2019, the RBI said it would hold further deliberations before taking a final decision in the matter.