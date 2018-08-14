Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • RBI intervention may not do much to stabilise rupee: Economic Affairs Secretary

RBI intervention may not do much to stabilise rupee: Economic Affairs Secretary

"Even if the rupee falls to 80, it will not be a concern provided all other currencies depreciate," said Garg.

By: Reuters | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2018 5:44:27 pm
Rupee plunges 27 paise, hits 1-week low of 68.70 vs USD Subhash Chandra Garg, secretary at the department of economic affairs, said the rupee was still performing better than some other currencies, and that the country had sufficient foreign exchange reserves. (Representational Image)
Related News

Any intervention by India’s central bank may not do much to stabilise the rupee as a fall in the currency is due to global factors, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Subhash Chandra Garg, secretary at the department of economic affairs, said the rupee was still performing better than some other currencies, and that the country had sufficient foreign exchange reserves.

“As currencies of other economies are also depreciating, intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), by selling dollars in the country, will not help much at this stage for stabilising the rupee,” Garg told reporters.

“Even if the rupee falls to 80, it will not be a concern provided all other currencies depreciate.”

He said the RBI has spent about $23 billion so far to intervene in the market.

Must Watch

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Watch Now
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement