Reserve Bank of India revises e-mandate norms; Rs 15,000 cap without additional factor of authentication

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised guidelines for recurring e-mandate transactions, allowing payments of up to Rs 15,000 per transaction without additional factor of authentication (AFA). Transactions above this limit will continue to require AFA.
In a major relief, the central bank said insurance premiums, mutual fund subscriptions and credit card bill payments can be processed without AFA for amounts up to Rs 1 lakh per transaction.
According to the central bank’s Digital Payments – E-mandate Framework, 2026, every e-mandate registered by an issuer must clearly specify its validity period. Customers will have the flexibility to modify or withdraw them at any time, with issuers required to communicate these options clearly at the time of registration.
The framework allows e-mandates to be set for either fixed or variable amounts, subject to caps prescribed by the RBI. For variable mandates, customers must be given the option to define a maximum transaction limit. Additionally, users can select or change their preferred mode — such as SMS or email — for receiving pre-transaction alerts, it said.
Any modification or withdrawal of an existing e-mandate will require AFA validation. Customers opting for the facility must complete a one-time registration process, which itself requires AFA authentication. The first transaction under any e-mandate will also need an AFA approval, though it may be combined with the registration process, the RBI said.
Issuers are mandated to send pre-transaction notifications at least 24 hours before a debit, detailing the merchant name, transaction amount, date and time, reference number, and the reason for the debit. Customers will have the option to opt out of specific transactions or mandates, with such requests validated via AFA. However, pre-transaction alerts will not be required for automatic balance replenishments of FASTag and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), the RBI said.
The RBI said post-transaction notifications must also be issued, including key details such as merchant information, transaction amount, time of debit, reference numbers, and grievance redressal mechanisms.
It has directed issuers to establish robust dispute resolution systems, while reiterating that existing guidelines on limiting customer liability for unauthorised transactions will apply to e-mandate payments as well.
Further, no charges will be levied on customers for availing the e-mandate facility. In the case of card-based mandates, existing registrations may be transferred to reissued cards, the RBI said. It has also instructed acquiring banks to ensure that merchants comply with these updated norms.