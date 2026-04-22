Reserve Bank of India revises e-mandate norms; Rs 15,000 cap without additional factor of authentication

The RBI said post-transaction notifications must also be issued, including key details such as merchant information, transaction amount, time of debit, reference numbers, and grievance redressal mechanisms. (Source: Express Photo)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised guidelines for recurring e-mandate transactions, allowing payments of up to Rs 15,000 per transaction without additional factor of authentication (AFA). Transactions above this limit will continue to require AFA.

In a major relief, the central bank said insurance premiums, mutual fund subscriptions and credit card bill payments can be processed without AFA for amounts up to Rs 1 lakh per transaction.

According to the central bank’s Digital Payments – E-mandate Framework, 2026, every e-mandate registered by an issuer must clearly specify its validity period. Customers will have the flexibility to modify or withdraw them at any time, with issuers required to communicate these options clearly at the time of registration.