scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

RBI imposes Rs 3.06 crore penalty on Amazon Pay

Accordingly, notice was issued to the entity advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions, the central bank said.

It was observed that the entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements, it said. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
RBI imposes Rs 3.06 crore penalty on Amazon Pay
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India) Pvt. Ltd, the online payments processing service owned by US-based Amazon, for non-compliance with provisions on Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) and know your customer (KYC) guidelines.

The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. “This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers,” RBI said.

It was observed that the entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements, it said.

Accordingly, notice was issued to the entity advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions, the central bank said.

Also Read
D Subbarao on old pension scheme
Reverting to OPS will privilege govt servants at cost of larger public: F...
Adani group shares
Adani group shares gain after Supreme Court order on Hindenburg row, bloc...
India Feb services PMI
India's services activity in February expands at fastest pace in 12 years
Adani group news
In bid to boost investors' morale, Adani group to hold roadshows in Londo...

After considering the entity’s response, the RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with the RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty. However, the RBI did not disclose details about the violations.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 18:36 IST
Next Story

IND vs AUS: Shaun Tait wants to see ‘wickets that take match to Day 4 or 5’ after India’s loss in Indore Test

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close