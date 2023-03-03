RBI imposes Rs 3.06 crore penalty on Amazon Pay

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India) Pvt. Ltd, the online payments processing service owned by US-based Amazon, for non-compliance with provisions on Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) and know your customer (KYC) guidelines.

The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. “This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers,” RBI said.

It was observed that the entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements, it said.

Accordingly, notice was issued to the entity advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions, the central bank said.

After considering the entity’s response, the RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with the RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty. However, the RBI did not disclose details about the violations.