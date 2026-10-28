RBI to hire agency to manage social media presence

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financia... Read More
- Tags:
- Reserve Bank of India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking to sharpen its digital outreach, inviting bids from agencies to manage its social media presence round the clock, produce podcasts, create digital content, track online conversations and handle public responses. The move signals the central bank’s push to strengthen how it communicates its policies, decisions and public awareness messages in an increasingly digital-first information environment.
The agency is required to monitor online editions, says the minutes of the pre-bid meeting. Further, the RBI says profile “takedown due to creative issues/reasons are expected to be handled”.
According to the tender notice issued by the RBI’s Department of Communication, the central bank is seeking agencies to provide round-the-clock social media strategy and management, develop creatives for social media platforms, produce and manage podcasts, and undertake social media listening and analytics. The scope of work also includes planning and executing promotional campaigns and managing online responses.
The tender process began on October 7, with bids scheduled to close at noon on November 6. The bids will be opened on November 9 at noon, the RBI said.
The procurement will follow a two-bid system, under which participating agencies must submit separate technical and commercial bids. Only the commercial bids of agencies that qualify in the technical evaluation will be opened. The contract will be awarded to the lowest bidder among those that meet the technical requirements.
The RBI has specified that physical bids will not be accepted. All submissions must be made through the Central Public Procurement Portal (CPPP) against tender event number. Agencies must submit the documents specified in the request for proposal, it said.
The successful bidder will be required to furnish a bank guarantee equivalent to 5 per cent of the work order amount. Tax deducted at source (TDS) and TDS under the Goods and Services Tax regime will be applied at the applicable rates.
The central bank has reserved the right to amend the proposed plan. In such a case, a revised e-tender will be uploaded on the CPPP portal, and participating agencies will be required to submit fresh bids in accordance with the changes.
The RBI has also appointed two independent external monitors under its Integrity Pact: Nageshwar Rao Koripalli, a retired Indian Revenue Service officer, and Pramod Shripad Phalnikar, a retired Indian Police Service officer. The arrangement is intended to provide oversight under the tender’s integrity framework.
The tender notice requires participating agencies to treat all documents, information, data and communications involving the bank as privileged and confidential.
The tender comes as the RBI seeks an agency to coordinate its social media presence across strategy, content production, audience engagement and performance analysis. The notice does not specify the contract value or the duration of the engagement.