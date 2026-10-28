RBI to hire agency to manage social media presence

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking to sharpen its digital outreach, inviting bids from agencies to manage its social media presence round the clock, produce podcasts, create digital content, track online conversations and handle public responses. The move signals the central bank’s push to strengthen how it communicates its policies, decisions and public awareness messages in an increasingly digital-first information environment.

The agency is required to monitor online editions, says the minutes of the pre-bid meeting. Further, the RBI says profile “takedown due to creative issues/reasons are expected to be handled”.

According to the tender notice issued by the RBI’s Department of Communication, the central bank is seeking agencies to provide round-the-clock social media strategy and management, develop creatives for social media platforms, produce and manage podcasts, and undertake social media listening and analytics. The scope of work also includes planning and executing promotional campaigns and managing online responses.