RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das press conference LIVE UPDATES: MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Friday unanimously decided to slash the repo rate by another 40 basis points from 4.4 per cent to 4 per cent, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said. The decision was taken to revive growth and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came following a three-day off-cycle meeting of the MPC, held between May 20 and 22.
This is Das’ third press conference in two months. His briefing comes days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a series of five press conferences to announce details of India’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The stimulus unveiled by the government, to help ‘India achieve self-reliance’, included Rs 8.04 lakh crore worth of measures announced by the central bank.
In his last two briefings – March 27 and April 17 – Das announced a string of measures to ease liquidity in the banking and financial sectors. This included steps to expand liquidity in the market, reinforce monetary transmission, ease financial stress by relaxing repaying pressures and improve the functioning of markets in view of high volatility.
In his last presser, Das said the RBI’s liquidity infection from February 6 to March 27 was at least 3.2 per cent of the GDP.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says the simultaneous fiscal, monetary and administration measures will create conditions for a gradual revival of activity in the second half of 2020-2021. He says GDP growth is estimated to remain in the negative territory.
The RBI Governor says industrial production shrank by 17 per cent in March due to India's lockdown, while manufacturing activity fell by 21 per cent. Output of core industries contracted by 6.5 pe cent, Das added.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces a cut in the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4 per cent, while the reverse repo rate was reduced simultaneously to 3.35 per cent.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das begins his address to the press. He says Covid-19 has crippled the global economy and has brought forward the need for an off-cycle meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Over the last three days (May 20-22), the MPC has voted unanimously in a reduction of policy repo rate to revive growth and mitigate impact of Covid-19. The repo rate has been cut by 40 basis points from 4.4% to 4%, says Das.
This is RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' third press conference since India went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In his last two briefings – March 27 and April 17 – Das announced a string of measures to ease liquidity in the banking and financial sectors. This included steps to expand liquidity in the market, reinforce monetary transmission, ease financial stress by relaxing repaying pressures and improve the functioning of markets in view of high volatility.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am. This is his third press conference in two months. His briefing comes days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a series of five press conferences to announce details of India’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned!