RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das press conference LIVE UPDATES: MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses the media on Friday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses the media on Friday.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Friday unanimously decided to slash the repo rate by another 40 basis points from 4.4 per cent to 4 per cent, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said. The decision was taken to revive growth and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came following a three-day off-cycle meeting of the MPC, held between May 20 and 22.

This is Das’ third press conference in two months. His briefing comes days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a series of five press conferences to announce details of India’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The stimulus unveiled by the government, to help ‘India achieve self-reliance’, included Rs 8.04 lakh crore worth of measures announced by the central bank.

In his last two briefings – March 27 and April 17 – Das announced a string of measures to ease liquidity in the banking and financial sectors. This included steps to expand liquidity in the market, reinforce monetary transmission, ease financial stress by relaxing repaying pressures and improve the functioning of markets in view of high volatility.

In his last presser, Das said the RBI’s liquidity infection from February 6 to March 27 was at least 3.2 per cent of the GDP.