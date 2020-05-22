Follow Us:
Friday, May 22, 2020
COVID19
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das press conference LIVE UPDATES: MPC cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das press conference LIVE UPDATES: The decision to reduce repo rate was taken to revive growth and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2020 10:19:32 am
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses the media on Friday.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Friday unanimously decided to slash the repo rate by another 40 basis points from 4.4 per cent to 4 per cent, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said. The decision was taken to revive growth and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came following a three-day off-cycle meeting of the MPC, held between May 20 and 22.

This is Das’ third press conference in two months. His briefing comes days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a series of five press conferences to announce details of India’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The stimulus unveiled by the government, to help ‘India achieve self-reliance’, included Rs 8.04 lakh crore worth of measures announced by the central bank.

In his last two briefings – March 27 and April 17 – Das announced a string of measures to ease liquidity in the banking and financial sectors. This included steps to expand liquidity in the market, reinforce monetary transmission, ease financial stress by relaxing repaying pressures and improve the functioning of markets in view of high volatility.

In his last presser, Das said the RBI’s liquidity infection from February 6 to March 27 was at least 3.2 per cent of the GDP.

Live Blog

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das press conference comes days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled details of India's Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

10:17 (IST)22 May 2020
GDP growth to remain in negative territory: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says the simultaneous fiscal, monetary and administration measures will create conditions for a gradual revival of activity in the second half of 2020-2021. He says GDP growth is estimated to remain in the negative territory.

10:15 (IST)22 May 2020
Industrial production shrinks by 17% in March: Das

The RBI Governor says industrial production shrank by 17 per cent in March due to India's lockdown, while manufacturing activity fell by 21 per cent. Output of core industries contracted by 6.5 pe cent, Das added.

10:14 (IST)22 May 2020
Reverse repo rate slashed to 3.35%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces a cut in the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4 per cent, while the reverse repo rate was reduced simultaneously to 3.35 per cent.

10:09 (IST)22 May 2020
MPC cuts repo rate by 40 basis points to 4%: Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das begins his address to the press. He says Covid-19 has crippled the global economy and has brought forward the need for an off-cycle meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Over the last three days (May 20-22), the MPC has voted unanimously in a reduction of policy repo rate to revive growth and mitigate impact of Covid-19. The repo rate has been cut by 40 basis points from 4.4% to 4%, says Das. 

09:54 (IST)22 May 2020
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' third press conference in two months

This is RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' third press conference since India went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In his last two briefings – March 27 and April 17 – Das announced a string of measures to ease liquidity in the banking and financial sectors. This included steps to expand liquidity in the market, reinforce monetary transmission, ease financial stress by relaxing repaying pressures and improve the functioning of markets in view of high volatility.

09:39 (IST)22 May 2020
RBI Governor to hold press conference at 10 am

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am. This is his third press conference in two months. His briefing comes days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a series of five press conferences to announce details of India’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned!

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media in New Delhi.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced five tranches of measures last week to help India gain self-reliance. The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, announced first by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic, was to help the country compete at a global level and become self sustainable.

The Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, which is 10 per cent of GDP in FY20, included measures taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India. At least Rs 9.74 lakh crore worth measures had been announced before Sitharaman unveiled details of the package. The remaining was largely liquidity driven, with little burden on the exchequer.

A large part of the Centre’s fiscal relief – Rs 40,000 crore or 0.2 per cent of GDP – was additional allocation to MGNREGA over and above the Budget Estimate of Rs 61,500 crore.

In the two press conference held by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on April 17 and March 27, measures to boost liquidity in the system were announced. On Marc 27, Das announced a Rs 3.74 lakh crore (1.8% of GDP) package, which included Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) worth Rs 1,00,000 crore; Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) was cut by 100 basis points to 3 per cent; and accommodation under Marginal Standing Facility was hiked from 2% of Statutory Liquidity Ration to 3%: Rs 1,37,000 crore.

On April 17, the central bank announced Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations of Rs 50,000 crore and refinance of Sidbi, Nabard and NHB.

