India’s inflation, external debt well within target levels despite global shocks: RBI Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Thursday that India’s inflation and external debt remain well within target levels despite global shocks, reflecting the resilience of India’s economic management.

“India’s strong fundamentals, resilient financial sector, and forward-looking reforms continue to reinforce global investor confidence in the India growth story,” Malhotra said in an interaction arranged by the Consulate General of India in New York.

Malhotra highlighted India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, robust policy frameworks, and the steady rise of its financial markets, noting foreign exchange reserves of around US$ 700 billion. He also underscored India’s expanding global economic engagement, including the conclusion of eight free trade agreements covering 37 countries, and the growing depth of government and corporate bond markets.