RBI’s forex swap draws $136.37 billion, FCNR(B) deposits drive surge

The RBI’s intervention revived a tool used during the 2013 period of pressure on the rupee, when a similar scheme helped mobilise about $ 34 billion. (File photo)

Far exceeding the expectations of bankers and policymakers, the Reserve Bank of India’s special US dollar-rupee forex swap facility has drawn provisional foreign exchange inflows of $136.377 billion through August 31.

The surge in inflows have come through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits, Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs), according to data reported by authorised dealer banks.

FCNR(B) deposits accounted for the overwhelming share of the mobilisation at $127.226 billion. OFCBs contributed $5.260 billion, while ECBs brought in $3.891 billion, the RBI said.

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The figures are provisional and subject to final reporting, accounting and reconciliation.

Analysts and bankers had expected inflows of $70-$80 billion when the scheme was introduced, and the large scale of the inflows marks a substantial response to the concessional swap facility introduced by the RBI on June 8. The facility was designed to encourage fresh foreign-currency inflows and support domestic liquidity at a time when the rupee and India’s foreign-exchange reserves were under pressure amid global uncertainties, trade tensions and Middle East conflict.