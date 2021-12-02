RBI for more functional autonomy to civic bodies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has batted for more functional autonomy to civic bodies as the Covid pandemic has put severe strain on the third tier of the government.

“With the third-tier governments in India playing a frontline role in combating the pandemic by implementing containment strategies, healthcare, quarantining and testing facilities, organising vaccination camps and maintaining the supply of essential goods and services, their finances have come under severe strain, forcing them to cut down expenditures and mobilise funding from various sources,” the RBI said in its report on state governments’ finances.

According to the central bank, increasing the functional autonomy of the civic bodies, strengthening their governance structure and financially empowering them via higher resource availability through self-resource generation and transfers are critical for building resilience and effective interventions at the grass-root level.