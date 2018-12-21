RBI fixes limit for ECB outstandings

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to fix a rule-based dynamic limit for outstanding stock of external commercial borrowings (ECB) at 6.5 per cent of GDP at current market prices.

Based on the GDP figures as on March 31, 2018, the soft limit works out to $160 billion for the current financial year, the RBI said. “The outstanding stock of ECB as on September 30, 2018 stood at $126.29 billion,” it said.

According to the RBI, the rule-based dynamic limit has been decided “in consultation with the Government of India”.

RBI had recently decided to reduce the mandatory hedge coverage from 100 per cent to 70 per cent for ECBs by eligible borrowers for a maturity period between 3 and 5 years. ECBs falling within the proposed scope but raised prior to November 26 will be required to mandatorily roll over their existing hedge only to the extent of 70 per cent of outstanding ECB exposure.

On November 6, 2018, the RBI reduced the minimum average maturity requirement for ECBs in the infrastructure space to three years from earlier five years, a notification said. Additionally, the average maturity requirement for mandatory hedging has been reduced to five years from earlier ten years, the central bank said. The central bank further clarified that ECBs falling under the revised criteria but raised prior to the date of this announcement will not be required to mandatorily roll-over their existing hedges. These rules are applicable to eligible borrowers raising foreign currency denominated ECBs under Track I.

The new rules will make it slightly cheaper for Indian companies and banks to tap the debt markets overseas. In recent months, the cost of borrowings in markets abroad has gone up, partly because of the spike in interest rates in the US and also because the spreads have widened, especially for companies in the emerging markets.