RBI eases export-import reporting for individuals, sets Rs 10 lakh threshold

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has amended its Foreign Exchange Management regulations governing the export and import of goods and services, introducing simplified reporting requirements for resident individuals and setting a Rs 10 lakh threshold for certain service-related transactions.
The changes were notified through the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026, dated November 2. The amendments modify the principal regulations issued on January 13, 2026, and will come into force retrospectively from October 1, 2026.
A key change relates to the Export Declaration Form (EDF) requirements for exporters of services. Under the amended provisions, a resident individual exporting services will be deemed to have submitted the EDF once they provide the required information to an Authorised Dealer (AD) for crediting the payment received for those services into their account.
The amendment defines a “resident individual” as a person resident in India who is a natural person.
The revised rules also extend a similar provision to service exporters who are not resident individuals. Such exporters will be deemed to have submitted the EDF when they provide the necessary information to the AD for crediting the payment into their account, provided the value of the inward remittance for the service does not exceed Rs 10 lakh, or its equivalent in foreign currency.
This establishes a monetary threshold for the simplified EDF submission mechanism applicable to exporters other than resident individuals. For resident individuals, the amendment does not specify a corresponding monetary ceiling under this provision.
Reporting requirements for import of services
The RBI has also revised reporting requirements relating to the import of services under Regulation 18 of the principal regulations. Previously, the provision required ADs to enter details of service imports in the Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (IDPMS), as declared and submitted by the importer, within five working days of receiving the documents.
The amended provision narrows this requirement by specifying that ADs must enter service import details in IDPMS when the importer is a person other than a resident individual and the invoice or contract value exceeds Rs 10 lakh, or its equivalent in foreign currency. The entry must be made within five working days of receiving the relevant details furnished by the importer.
The revision therefore introduces two specific conditions for the IDPMS reporting requirement: the importer must not be a resident individual, and the invoice or contract value must be above the prescribed Rs 10 lakh threshold. The second amendment follows an earlier amendment to the principal regulations issued on September 22, 2026, which was published in the Official Gazette on September 24.
The original Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026, were issued through Notification No. FEMA 23(R)/2026-RB on January 13 and published in the Official Gazette on January 15.
With the revised provisions, the RBI has clarified when service exporters can be treated as having submitted the EDF and specified the circumstances in which service import details must be entered into IDPMS by ADs.