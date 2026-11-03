RBI eases export-import reporting for individuals, sets Rs 10 lakh threshold

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has amended its Foreign Exchange Management regulations governing the export and import of goods and services, introducing simplified reporting requirements for resident individuals and setting a Rs 10 lakh threshold for certain service-related transactions.

The changes were notified through the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026, dated November 2. The amendments modify the principal regulations issued on January 13, 2026, and will come into force retrospectively from October 1, 2026.

A key change relates to the Export Declaration Form (EDF) requirements for exporters of services. Under the amended provisions, a resident individual exporting services will be deemed to have submitted the EDF once they provide the required information to an Authorised Dealer (AD) for crediting the payment received for those services into their account.