‘Prudent’ Bankers back RBI’s move to end FCNR(B) swap window early

While one public sector bank executive said its internal target of $2 billion has already been met, another said they expected to miss their target only slightly. (Credit: Pixabay)

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) surprise decision to close the concessional swap facility for Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposits one month earlier than planned is a “prudent” move, bankers told The Indian Express on Tuesday, adding that they expect to meet their internal targets.

While one public sector bank executive said its internal target of $2 billion has already been met, another said they expected to miss their target only slightly.

“This move by the RBI is prudent because ultimately it’s a liability,” the second banker said, referring to the FCNR(B) deposits.

On Friday, the RBI shocked bankers and the markets by saying that in light of the “encouraging response” to the FCNR(B) deposit swap facility, it will now close on August 31 as against the initial deadline of September 30. Announced on June 5 and made operational on June 8, the swap facility helped Indian banks rake in a massive $52.3 billion as of August 13. Bankers expect another $20 billion or so to come in by the end of the month.