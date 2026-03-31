Trade relief: RBI extends export realisation timeline amid global disruptions

The RBI said it will continue to monitor the evolving global conditions and stands ready to intervene in the most appropriate manner. (File Photo)

In a response to the persistent geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disruptions in West Asia, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced the continuation and expansion of key relief measures aimed at supporting exporters struggling to meet payment realisation deadlines.

The central bank said it has been receiving multiple representations from stakeholders highlighting difficulties in adhering to prescribed timelines for the realisation of export proceeds. These challenges are largely attributed to the ongoing logistical bottlenecks and uncertainties arising from the West Asia crisis.

In a November 2025 directive, the RBI had extended the time period for realisation and repatriation of the full export value of goods, software, and services exported from India. The permissible period was increased from nine to 15 months from the export date. Clarifying its stance, the RBI on Tuesday said these relaxations will remain in force, and exporters may avail the facility as per the stipulated conditions.