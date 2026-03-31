Trade relief: RBI extends export realisation timeline amid global disruptions

In a response to the persistent geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disruptions in West Asia, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced the continuation and expansion of key relief measures aimed at supporting exporters struggling to meet payment realisation deadlines.
The central bank said it has been receiving multiple representations from stakeholders highlighting difficulties in adhering to prescribed timelines for the realisation of export proceeds. These challenges are largely attributed to the ongoing logistical bottlenecks and uncertainties arising from the West Asia crisis.
In a November 2025 directive, the RBI had extended the time period for realisation and repatriation of the full export value of goods, software, and services exported from India. The permissible period was increased from nine to 15 months from the export date. Clarifying its stance, the RBI on Tuesday said these relaxations will remain in force, and exporters may avail the facility as per the stipulated conditions.
As part of the supportive measures, the RBI had earlier enhanced the maximum period for realisation of both pre-shipment and post-shipment export credit to 450 days for disbursals made up to March 31, 2026. In light of the continuing disruptions, the central bank has decided to extend it further. The enhanced export credit period of 450 days will now apply to all disbursals made until June 30, 2026.
The RBI said it will continue to monitor the evolving global conditions and stands ready to intervene in the most appropriate manner, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the interests of India’s export sector in uncertain times.
India’s exports to the West Asia have been impacted by the ongoing conflict, resulting in substantial trade flow disruptions. Key shipping routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, have become increasingly hazardous. It has led to delays, elevated freight costs, higher insurance premiums, and in some cases, the suspension or diversion of shipments — further extending transit times and increasing overall expenses.
The country’s total exports (merchandise and services combined) for February 2026 are estimated at $76.13 billion, registering a positive growth of 11.05% vis-à-vis February 2025.
The falling value of the rupee, rise in oil prices and fears over inflation in the wake of the West Asia conflict led the RBI to take action. It instructed banks to limit their net open exposure to the currency in the foreign exchange market to $100 million by the end of each day. Authorized dealers must comply with this rule by April 10.