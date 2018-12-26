RBI forms expert panel on reserves, Bimal Jalan to be the head

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday constituted a six-member committee headed by former Governor Bimal Jalan with former secretary Rakesh Mohan as the vice-chair to decide on its appropriate size of reserves. The decision was taken more than a month after the idea to form an expert committee was first mooted.

The panel will include Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan, the RBI said in a statement.

Bharat Doshi and Sudhir Mankad, who are members of the central board of the RBI, will be other two members of the expert committee on Economic Capital Framework.

The reserve bank had been at loggerheads with the central government over the issue of capital reserve.

The RBI has a massive Rs 9.59 lakh crore reserves and the government, if reports are to be believed, wants the central bank to part with a third of that fund — an issue which along with easing of norms for weak banks and raising liquidity has brought the two at loggerheads in recent weeks.

The government, however, denied seeking a massive capital transfer from the Reserve Bank.