RBI expands coverage of billers in payment system

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to expand scope and coverage of Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), an interoperable platform for repetitive bill payments, to include all categories of billers who raise recurring bills — except prepaid recharges — as eligible participants on a voluntary basis.

The BBPS currently covers five segments — direct-to-home (DTH), electricity, gas, telecom and water bills. Apart from digitisation of cash-based bill payments, these segments would also benefit from the standardised bill payment experience for customers, centralised customer grievance redressal mechanism, prescribed customer convenience fee and the like, the RBI said. The RBI launched the BBPS to facilitate collection of repetitive (monthly, bi-monthly and quarterly) payments for everyday utility services provided by utility service providers. Now the scope of BBPS could be extended to include services facilitating the collection of other types of repetitive payments, such as school/ university fees and municipal taxes/payments.

The objective of the BBPS is also to provide an accessible bill payments system to the large segments of un-banked/ under-banked population. All forms of payments will necessarily be a part of the bill payments system, the RBI had earlier said. The operational arrangements for setting up of settlement accounts in designated settlement bank, time discipline for settlement, etc. will be established by the Bharat Bill Payment Central Unit (BBPCU).