RBI, European Central Bank sign revised agreement on banking; Important to sustain global cooperation, says ECB’s Lagarde

The agreement was signed by Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the RBI and Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. The signing took place on the margins of the Bank for International Settlements meetings in Basel.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the European Central Bank (ECB) on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of central banking.

The MoU, which updates the previous MoU of 2015, provides a framework for a regular exchange of information, policy dialogue and technical cooperation between the two institutions in areas of mutual interest in the field of central banking.

The agreement was signed by Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the RBI and Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. The signing took place on the margins of the Bank for International Settlements meetings in Basel.