RBI, EU markets regulator ESMA sign MoU for information sharing on central counterparties

“The MoU enables RBI and ESMA to cooperate regarding CCPs, in line with their respective laws and regulations," RBI said in a release.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the European Union (EU’s) financial markets regulator and supervisor, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for exchange of information for the recognition of central counterparties (CCPs).

The agreement will help resolve the long-pending dispute between India and ESMA over the supervision of domestic CCPs including the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL). The MoU comes on the day India and the EU announced the conclusion of negotiations on the landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

With the signing of the MoU, European banks can now comfortably clear and settle their clients transactions on the CCIL. Some of the major European banks having operations in India include Societe Generale, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas.