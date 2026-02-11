RBI draft rules on mis-selling: Central bank suggests refunds, ad frameworks, warns against ‘dark patterns’

The guidelines include norms for advertising, marketing as well as sales of financial products and services by regulated entities (REs).

In a move aimed at curbing mis-selling, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday proposed that banks and other regulated entities should obtain explicit customer consent before offering any financial products and services, and compensate them for any instance of mis-selling, as part of draft guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct. The RBI has sought public comments on these draft proposals. The final directions will come into effect from July 1, 2026.

While suggesting that banks should refund the entire amount to customers in cases where mis-selling of a product or service is established, the norms also stated that customers must be compensated for any losses incurred. The guidelines include norms for advertising, marketing as well as sales of financial products and services by regulated entities (REs).