RBI doubles collateral-free loans to MSMEs to Rs 20 lakh

In a significant move aimed at improving access to credit for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the Reserve Bank has proposed doubling the limit for collateral-free loans to the sector from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The proposal is expected to ease financing constraints for small businesses, many of which struggle to provide adequate collateral despite being viable and employment-generating enterprises.

Limited access to formal credit has long been a challenge for the sector, particularly for micro and small enterprises. By raising the ceiling on collateral-free loans, the central bank aims to encourage banks to lend more freely to MSMEs, reduce their dependence on informal sources of finance and support their expansion and working capital needs.