RBI Deputy Governor BP Kanungo calls for ‘policy nudges’ for masala bonds

Indian rupee-denominated assets have witnessed a healthy interest from global institutions and investors and need to be given further ‘policy nudges’, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor BP Kanungo said. Rupee-denominated bonds, popularly known as Masala bonds, protect Indian companies issuing them from the exchange-rate risk since they raise debt from overseas markets in Indian rupees.

Speaking at a Forex Association of India conference in Singapore on August 10, Kanungo also spoke of onshore markets needing further strengthening.

“The policy regime is also oriented to providing adequate instruments of hedging to all resident economic agents who have exposure to a foreign currency as well as all non-residents who have a rupee exposure. The onshore markets are fairly deep and liquid, but needs further strengthening. There is a wide menu of hedging instruments available and further expansion would be in keeping with understanding of their risk implication.”

Kanungo also said the country’s forex reserves are borrowed reserves and not built from export surplus. —FE