Prolonged West Asia conflict to raise energy costs, hit trade and markets: RBI’s State of the Economy article

The RBI earlier this month projected that India’s GDP growth will decline to 6.9% in FY27 from 7.6% in FY26. (File Photo)

If the West Asia conflict persists and supply chains are not restored soon, it could pose risks to the domestic economy through higher energy costs, rising input prices, disrupted trade flows, and spillovers to financial markets, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin article said on Thursday.

The intensity and the duration of the conflict and the resultant damage to the energy and other infrastructure add risk to the inflation and growth outlook, the article titled ‘State of the economy’ authored by RBI researchers said.

Though inflation remains within the tolerance band, upside risks have risen due to supply-side disruptions, including weather-related uncertainties. “Possible second round effects with the supply shock transforming itself into demand shock also warrant careful and continuous assessment,” the article published in the RBI monthly bulletin said.