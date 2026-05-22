RBI Board okays record surplus transfer of Rs 2.86 lakh crore to govt for FY26

In a massive boost to India's fiscal finances, the RBI has approved a staggering ₹2.86 lakh crore surplus transfer to the Central Government for FY26. (File)

In a boost for government finances, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) board on Friday approved a bumper surplus transfer, or dividend, of Rs 2,86,588 crore to the Central Government for the accounting year 2025-26. This is Rs 17,000 crore more than Rs 2.69 lakh crore that the RBI paid to the Central Government for the accounting year 2024-25.

The record dividend payout during 2025-26 was on the back of “robust earnings” of the RBI, led by large amounts of dollar sales to support the falling rupee and higher revenue earned on foreign assets due to rise in interest rates in the international markets.

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