RBI Board okays record surplus transfer of Rs 2.86 lakh crore to govt for FY26

In a boost for government finances, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) board on Friday approved a bumper surplus transfer, or dividend, of Rs 2,86,588 crore to the Central Government for the accounting year 2025-26. This is Rs 17,000 crore more than Rs 2.69 lakh crore that the RBI paid to the Central Government for the accounting year 2024-25.
The record dividend payout during 2025-26 was on the back of “robust earnings” of the RBI, led by large amounts of dollar sales to support the falling rupee and higher revenue earned on foreign assets due to rise in interest rates in the international markets.
Capital Framework
The transferable surplus for 2025-26 has been arrived at on the basis of the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) as approved by the Central Board, the RBI said.
The revised ECF provides flexibility to maintain the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) between the range of 4.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent of the size of the Balance Sheet. Taking into consideration the current macroeconomic factors, financial performance of the RBI and maintenance of appropriate risk buffers, the RBI Central Board decided to transfer Rs 109,379.64 crore towards the CRB for FY 2025-26 as against Rs 44,861.70 crore in the previous year, and maintain the CRB at 6.5 per cent of the size of the RBI Balance Sheet.
The Board reviewed the global and domestic economic scenario, including risks to the outlook.
RBI balance sheet
Further, the RBI Board also deliberated on the annual accounts of the Reserve Bank for the FY 2025-26. The gross income of the Bank increased by 26.42 percent over the previous year while the expenditure before risk provisions increased by 27.60 percent. The net income, before risk provision and transfer to statutory funds, aggregated Rs 3,95,972.10 crore in FY 2025-26 as against Rs 313,455.77 crore in FY 2024-25.
The Balance Sheet of the central bank expanded by 20.61 per cent to Rs 91,97,121 crore as on March 31, 2026.