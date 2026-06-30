RBI flags elevated AI stock valuations as potential risk to financial stability

South Korea’s Kospi index had more than doubled until the crash so far in 2026, raising concerns that the AI-led rally had become overstretched. (Image generated using AI)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned that a sharp correction in global equity markets, particularly if driven by a reassessment of corporate earnings growth and elevated valuations in AI-related stocks, could spill over to domestic markets.

AI-related investments are now permeating other segments of capital markets, including bond markets, the RBI said in its Financial Stability Report (FSR). Many markets, including South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, had recently witnessed a boom and high volatility in AI-related stocks.

Concentration remains elevated with a small group of firms involved in AI-related technologies increasingly driving stock market performance in economies that are leading AI adoption or participating in its supply chain, the report said.