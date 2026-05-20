RBI plans $5 billion dollar-rupee swap auction as rupee slips past 96-mark

Under the swap arrangement, banks will sell US dollars to the RBI and simultaneously agree to buy back the same amount of dollars at the end of the three-year period. (Image generated using AI)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced a $5 billion dollar-rupee buy/sell swap auction for a tenor of three years to infuse durable liquidity into the banking system amid tight liquidity conditions and continued pressure on the rupee, which has slipped below the 96-mark against the US dollar.

The auction, scheduled for May 26, comes at a time when the Indian currency has witnessed significant depreciation against the greenback due to persistent global uncertainties, rising geopolitical tensions and sustained demand for the dollar in international markets.

“On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auction of $5 billion for a tenor of three years,” the central bank said in a circular.