For 3rd year in a row, RBI brought more than 100 MT of gold to India in FY26

The RBI’s ongoing move to hold increasingly more gold domestically is part of a new trend that took shape in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. (Source: File)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) brought more than 100 metric tonne (MT) of its gold to India in 2025-26 – the third year in a row it has done so. According to data released late Thursday, the second half of 2025-26 saw the Indian central bank bring 104.23 MT of its gold from abroad – held with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements – to Indian shores, adding to the 63.83 MT it had brought home in the first half of the year.

In total, the RBI brought 168.06 MT of gold to India in 2025-26, up from 107.21 MT in 2023-24 and 103.68 MT in 2024-25.

As a result of the latest transfer, the RBI now holds 77% of its 880.52 MT of gold holdings – which were worth $122 billion as on April 17 – domestically. This is sharply higher than 38% as recently as March 2023.