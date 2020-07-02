Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘Dependence on foreign apps which have agenda must stop’

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo)

India’s dependence on “foreign apps which have all agenda for a variety of reasons must stop,” Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Wednesday.

“In the wake of the ban which we have imposed … I don’t want to go into the details of it … emergency powers have been exercised and the legal processes have been followed. But I think it is a great opportunity for goods and apps made by Indians,” he said at a virtual conference to mark five years of the completion of Digital India.

Prasad also requested Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh and Infosys’ non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani, who were present at the conference, to encourage startups and individuals which made such apps.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had Monday banned 59 apps, including popular ones of Chinese origin like TikTok and ShareIt, based on information that they were engaged in activities “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity”, defence, security and public order.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.