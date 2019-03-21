Ravi Shankar Prasad: 8.73 lakh jobs created in IT sector in past five years

As Congress and other Opposition parties are raking up the issue of job losses, Electronics and Information Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that in the past five years, 8.73 lakh new jobs have been created in the information technology sector.

The minister, while sharing the data sourced from industry body Nasscom, said Congress was indulging in falsehoods as they have nothing to offer from their own side.

“I speak based on our performance not rhetoric, on facts not falsehoods,” Prasad said.

He said overall, the IT and IteS (IT enabled Services) sector employs 41.40 lakh people directly and generates almost 1.2 crore jobs indirectly. Apart from that, he said 12 lakh jobs have been created through Common Service Centres, 6.7 lakh direct and indirect jobs in electronics manufacturing, 23,000 jobs in BPOs in small towns and another 40,000 direct jobs in start-ups, which also created 2.5 to 3 lakh indirect jobs.

Further mounting the pressure on Congress, the minister challenged the party to show how many jobs had been generated in their tenure.

“If the Congress party is so keen, can they show their record of employment generated in 10 years of UPA?” he added. —FE