Rating agencies give thumbs up to recovery push; eye on deficit

India has limited fiscal space, as the country has the highest general government debt ratio of any BBB- rated emerging market sovereign.

Fitch Ratings To assess whether the capex drive’s growth impact is sufficient to offset higher than expected deficits and keep debt ratio on slight downward trajectory

Beyond the capex drive, budget short on major growth-enhancing structural reform announcements

India has limited fiscal space, as the country has the highest general government debt ratio of any BBB- rated emerging market sovereign

Receipts from disinvestment at ` 65,000 crore lower than what markets expected but are reasonable

Receipts from disinvestment at ` 65,000 crore lower than what markets expected but are reasonable

The capex target is achievable despite being high, once Air India sundry expenses are removed

Traditional priorities accompanied with new segments such as sovereign green bonds, Digital Rupee, clean energy, etc

Pace of consolidation to be gradual from estimated -6.9% of GDP in FY23 vs budgeted -6.8% to -6.4% in FY22

Modest disinvestment projections “biggest element of surprise in the (fiscal) math” Kotak Securities Large fiscal deficit and continued heavy reliance on the bond market to finance government borrowings to create upward pressure on bond yield

Government continued its focus on supply-side reforms

No meaningful increase in central government outlay over FY21-23 Budget Estimates S&P Global Ratings FY23 Budget an effort by the government to shore up economic recovery but fiscal consolidation “would pose a stout challenge to policymakers going forward”

Deficits at the state level could add further pressure to the general government fiscal deficit measure

Aggressive provisioning to help heal economy to be costly

