scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Budget 2022

Rating agencies give thumbs up to recovery push; eye on deficit

Global ratings agencies and brokerages have taken a cautious view of the government’s ambitious capital expenditure drive, or capex, announced in the Union Budget 2022-23, citing the threat that it poses to the fiscal consolidation efforts.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
February 3, 2022 4:55:22 am
India has limited fiscal space, as the country has the highest general government debt ratio of any BBB- rated emerging market sovereign.

Fitch Ratings

  • To assess whether the capex drive’s growth impact is sufficient to offset higher than expected deficits and keep debt ratio on slight downward trajectory
  • Beyond the capex drive, budget short on major growth-enhancing structural reform announcements
  • India has limited fiscal space, as the country has the highest general government debt ratio of any BBB- rated emerging market sovereign
Also in Budget Explained |How the extension of ECLGS will help medium, small firms

HSBC

  • Overall borrowing likely to be elevated despite being lower than what was budgeted and this could lead to bond market pressure
  • Receipts from disinvestment at ` 65,000 crore lower than what markets expected but are reasonable
  • The capex target is achievable despite being high, once Air India sundry expenses are removed
Don't miss |How will tax on crypto work

DBS Group

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
  • Traditional priorities accompanied with new segments such as sovereign green bonds, Digital Rupee, clean energy, etc
  • Pace of consolidation to be gradual from estimated -6.9% of GDP in FY23 vs budgeted -6.8% to -6.4% in FY22
  • Modest disinvestment projections “biggest element of surprise in the (fiscal) math”

Kotak Securities

  • Large fiscal deficit and continued heavy reliance on the bond market to finance government borrowings to create upward pressure on bond yield
  • Government continued its focus on supply-side reforms
  • No meaningful increase in central government outlay over FY21-23 Budget Estimates

S&P Global Ratings

  • FY23 Budget an effort by the government to shore up economic recovery but fiscal consolidation “would pose a stout challenge to policymakers going forward”
  • Deficits at the state level could add further pressure to the general government fiscal deficit measure
  • Aggressive provisioning to help heal economy to be costly

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement