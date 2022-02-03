Rating agencies give thumbs up to recovery push; eye on deficit

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
February 3, 2022 4:55:22 am
February 3, 2022 4:55:22 am
Fitch Ratings
- To assess whether the capex drive’s growth impact is sufficient to offset higher than expected deficits and keep debt ratio on slight downward trajectory
- Beyond the capex drive, budget short on major growth-enhancing structural reform announcements
- India has limited fiscal space, as the country has the highest general government debt ratio of any BBB- rated emerging market sovereign
HSBC
- Overall borrowing likely to be elevated despite being lower than what was budgeted and this could lead to bond market pressure
- Receipts from disinvestment at ` 65,000 crore lower than what markets expected but are reasonable
- The capex target is achievable despite being high, once Air India sundry expenses are removed
DBS Group
- Traditional priorities accompanied with new segments such as sovereign green bonds, Digital Rupee, clean energy, etc
- Pace of consolidation to be gradual from estimated -6.9% of GDP in FY23 vs budgeted -6.8% to -6.4% in FY22
- Modest disinvestment projections “biggest element of surprise in the (fiscal) math”
Kotak Securities
- Large fiscal deficit and continued heavy reliance on the bond market to finance government borrowings to create upward pressure on bond yield
- Government continued its focus on supply-side reforms
- No meaningful increase in central government outlay over FY21-23 Budget Estimates
S&P Global Ratings
- FY23 Budget an effort by the government to shore up economic recovery but fiscal consolidation “would pose a stout challenge to policymakers going forward”
- Deficits at the state level could add further pressure to the general government fiscal deficit measure
- Aggressive provisioning to help heal economy to be costly
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd