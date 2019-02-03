Rating agencies caution Centre on ‘modest’ slippage in fiscal deficit

Rating agencies have cautioned the government on the “modest” slippage in the fiscal deficit stating that pre-election spending pressures have led to a second consecutive year of higher fiscal deficit.

“The announced interim budget is largely as we anticipated, with pre-election spending pressures giving rise to a second consecutive year of fiscal slippage by a modest margin, thereby delaying plans to reduce the high general fiscal deficit and debt burden,” said Stephen Schwartz, head of Asia Pacific sovereigns, and Thomas Rookmaaker, director and primary sovereign analyst for India, Fitch Ratings.

The government, during Friday’s interim Budget, projected a fiscal deficit of 3.4 per cent for FY19 as against the target of 3.3 per cent.

The first three years of the Modi government saw prudence in fiscal policy, encouraged by low oil prices, rating firm Crisil said. “Strains appeared in 2018 as the economy slowed, tax receipts suffered, revenue expenditure overshot, and oil subsidy bill soared. Consequently, fiscal deficit slipped 20 basis points to 3.3 per cent of GDP despite a cut in capex. Now the need to address farm distress and support to middle class have stretched that further,” said Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist, Crisil.

“For fiscal 2020, divestments will need to be front-loaded to achieve the ambitious target of Rs 90,000 crore and tax collections aggressively pursued This will be important to keep government bond yields in check,” Joshi said. “Longer term fiscal trends are more important to the sovereign rating profile, and we will evaluate these in the context of the post-election budget, which should provide additional guidance on the medium term outlook,” Fitch said. Higher pre-election spending could risk a second consecutive year of fiscal slippage relative to the government’s targets and would further delay plans to reduce the high general government fiscal deficit and debt burden, it said.

Populist spending would aggravate fiscal pressures, which are already building due to revenue shortfalls so far in FY19, Fitch said. “Revenue from the new GST – an important structural reform due to its removal of barriers to trade across borders – is well below target, for example.”

According to Care Ratings, this (fiscal slippage) would not cause many disturbances in the bond markets and interest rates. The government market borrowings to fund the fiscal deficit are not expected to lead to liquidity pressure and lead to a crowding out of private investments. “The increased cash in the system on account of the government income augmenting measures could have an inflationary impact which could however be restricted to specific commodities based on the consumer spending and capacity utilisations rates of various industries. The impact on the overall price levels would be limited,” Care Ratings said.

“In any case, longer-term trends are more important to the sovereign rating profile,” Fitch said. Officially, the government still aims to adhere to a debt ceiling of 60 per cent of GDP by March 2025, as adopted under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. However, this would require significant and politically difficult fiscal consolidation. The newly elected government’s final budget, likely to be presented around July, should provide more meaningful guidance on the medium-term fiscal outlook, it said.

The government’s reform efforts have led to a strong improvement in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking in recent years, but FDI inflows have remained roughly stable as a percentage of GDP over the past five years, as there are lingering difficulties, such as in enforcing contracts and the functioning of the labour market.