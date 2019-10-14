Ratan Tata to invest in Tork Motors

Toggle Menu
Tork Motors is gearing up to launch its flagship electric motorcycle in the next few months.

Electric vehicle startup Tork Motors on Monday said Ratan Tata has decided to invest an undisclosed amount in the company.

Previously, the Pune-based company has raised funds from Bharat Forge and Bhavish Aggarwal (Founder of Ola cabs).

“In the last few years, there has been a sea of changes in the attitude towards electric vehicles. This industry is changing rapidly and I place good value on the sound logic and the approach that the team at Tork Motors has taken,” Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata said in a statement.

“An investment by him is an endorsement of the long-held belief by us that the Indian auto sector is going through a phase of huge growth and transformation,” Tork Motors Founder and CEO Kapil Shelke said.

